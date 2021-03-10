Joshua Glenister in Small Town British Teen Drama 'As I Am' Trailer

"I want to breathe the air outside of this town…" Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for an indie drama from the UK titled As I Am, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker / cameraman Guy Davies. This originally premiered at film festivals in 2019 under the title Philophobia (which means "an overwhelming and unreasonable fear of falling in love") and has been updated for its full release. Set in the English countryside following a story of a shy boy and his friends. One week of school remains for Kai, an aspiring writer, and his friends. How they spend this time will cost one of them their life and leave them changed forever. Joshua Glenister stars in this as Kai, along with Harry Lloyd, James Faulkner, Kim Spearman, Kate Isitt, Jack Gouldbourne, Alexander Lincoln, Charlie Frances, Grace Englert, and Elizabeth Healey. Seems like there's a lot going on here about the mistakes you make in your youth.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Guy Davies' As I Am, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Set in the English countryside, Philophobia depicts small town adolescence. One week of school remains for Kai (Joshua Glenister), an aspiring writer, and his friends. How they spend this time will cost one of them their life and leave them changed forever. As I Am, initially known as Philophobia in the UK, is both written & directed by British filmmaker Guy Davies, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously; he has also worked as a camera op and cinematographer as well. Based on a story by Matthew Brawley. This originally premiered at the Heartland Film Festival in 2019. Vertical Ent. will release Davies' As I Am in the UK starting March 15th. No US release date has been set. Who wants to watch this?