Julia Fox is a Cam Girl in Official Trailer for Stalker Drama 'PVT Chat'

"You use these people, or they use you." Dark Star has debuted an official trailer for PVT Chat, another cam girl stalker film. This originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and lands on VOD next month. Jack is an internet gambler living in NYC who becomes fixated on Scarlet - a cam girl from San Francisco. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy Chinatown street. What will he do next? PVT Chat stars Julia Fox (best known for Uncut Gems) as Scarlet, and Peter Vack as her stalker Jack, also joined by Buddy Duress, Keith Poulson, Kevin Moccia, and David J. White. This looks like a twisted, discomforting examination of how the internet has altered the way we connect, and empowered people to get crazier thinking they know someone from online.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Ben Hozie's PVT Chat, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

Jack (Peter Vack) is an internet gambler living in NYC who becomes fixated on Scarlet (Julia Fox) - a cam girl from San Francisco. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy Chinatown street. PVT Chat is both written & directed by American filmmaker Ben Hozie, director of the films Annunciation and The Lion's Den previously. Produced by Oliver David. This originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. Dark Star will release Hozie's PVT Chat in select US theaters starting February 5th, then on VOD starting February 9th this winter. Who's curious?