Kate Amundsen in Empowering 'Donna: Stronger Than Pretty' Trailer

"How are you gunna raise three kids with no job, no money, and no husband?!" "Watch me." Gravitas has unveiled the official trailer for an indie drama titled Donna: Stronger Than Pretty, or just Donna for short. Inspired by actor / filmmaker Jaret Martino's own mother, he wanted to make a wholesome film to "inspire and empower other families to try to break free of negative conditioning, stereotypes, patterns, and cycles." A young mother's "American Dream" of raising a family turns into a living nightmare, until she finds the inner strength to listen to a voice she hadn't heard before: her own. Kate Amundsen stars as Donna, with a cast including Catherine Daddario, Sandy Bainum, Steve Barkman, Mikel Butler, Kiera Capitanio, Anthony Coppola, and James Aronson. This looks a bit bland and lacks style, telling an empowering but very obvious and generic story of perseverance. Unfortunately doesn't look worthwhile.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jaret Martino's Donna: Stronger Than Pretty, from YouTube:

A young mother's "American Dream" turns into a living nightmare until she finds the inner strength to hear a voice she hadn't heard before: her own. "This Film, dedicated to my loving mother, Donna, whose bravery, sacrifice, smile, and heart have shaped the man I am today, was realized to be used as a tool to inspire and empower other families to try to break free of negative conditioning, stereotypes, patterns, and cycles. It honors the strength of women all over the world and hopefully it will also encourage men to acknowledge and share their emotions with the women and children who love them." Donna: Stronger Than Pretty is directed by actor / filmmaker Jaret Martino, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jaret Martino and Pat Branch. Gravitas Ventures will release Donna: Stronger Than Pretty direct-to-VOD starting February 23rd this winter. Who's intrigued?