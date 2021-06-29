Kate Beckinsale Needs a Shock in Action Comedy 'Jolt' Official Trailer

"What is it about gross old men always underestimating women?" Amazon has unveiled an official trailer for an energetic action comedy called Jolt, the latest from filmmaker Tanya Wexler (Hysteria, Buffaloed). This is dropping on Prime Video in July right in the middle of the summer, and looks like a wild ride. Jolt is apparently a bit of a female-twist on Crank, with Kate Beckinsale in the lead role as a bouncer. She stars as Lindy, a woman with a slightly-murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she's ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their suspect. The excellent cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, with Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. Unsurprisingly, this looks totally incredible! Almost full on Die Hard action and Beckinsale giving a F-it-all performance. Bring it on.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tanya Wexler's Jolt, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime's prime suspect. Jolt is directed by American filmmaker Tanya Wexler, director of the films Finding North, Ball in the House, Hysteria, and Buffaloed previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Wascha. Produced by David Bernardi, Sherryl Clark, Robert Van Norden, and Les Weldon. Developed by Nu Boyana Film Studios, Campbell Grobman Films, and Millennium Films. Amazon Studios will debut Wexler's Jolt streaming on Prime Video starting July 23rd, 2021 this summer. Who's into this?