Kate Winslet Narrates the Doc 'Eating Our Way to Extinction' Trailer

"Time is running out." Broxstar Productions has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Eating Our Way to Extinction, executive produced by and featuring narration from Kate Winslet. Yet another film addressing the most important problem of our lives - climate change and ecological collapse. Featuring globally renowned figures and the worlds leading scientists, this film will take you on a journey - a powerful insight that opens the lid on the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about. Both entertaining and harrowing, this controversial doc film will make you never look at the food industry in the same way again. Leonardo DiCaprio states: "This is the film future generations will be wishing everyone watched today." This trailer doesn't exactly reveal what the big "elephant in the room" is about, but it seems clear that the focus is on factory farming and these destructive industries that are unable to step back & change their ways. I think it's more necessary every single day for films like this to make us stop & think about what's really going on.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Ludo & Otto Brockway's doc Eating Our Way to Extinction, on YouTube:

Takes audiences on a cinematic journey around the world, from the depths of the Amazon rainforests to the Taiwanese Mountains, the Mongolian desert, the US Dust Bowl, the Norwegian Fjords and the Scottish coastlines, telling the story of our planet with shocking testimonials, poignant accounts from indigenous people most affected by our ever-changing planet, globally renowned figures and leading scientists. This powerful documentary sends a simple but impactful message by uncovering hard truths and addressing, on the big screen, the most pressing issue of our generation – ecological collapse. Both confronting and entertaining, it allows audiences to question their everyday choices, industry leaders & governments. Featuring a wealth of world-renowned contributors, including Sir Richard Branson and Tony Robbins, it has a message of hope that will empower audiences. Eating Our Way to Extinction is co-directed by the filmmakers Ludo Brockway (of Broxstar Productions) and Otto Brockway, both making their feature directorial debut. It's produced by Kian Tavakkoli, Mark Galvin, and Ludovic Brockway. Eating Our Way to Extinction screens as a one-night-only event on September 16th via Fathom. Visit the film's official site.