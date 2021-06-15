Katherine Isabelle in Irish Countryside Thriller 'The Green Sea' Trailer

"Some guy came today looking for you – what did you do?!" Trinity Creative Partnership & Reel 2 Reel Films have debuted an official trailer for an Irish mystery thriller film titled The Green Sea, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Randal Plunkett. This arrives on VOD in July for anyone intrigued. A troubled heavy metal musician lives in self-imposed isolation in the Irish countryside until a chance meeting lures her into a potent mystery, tied to the unexpected appearance of a wayward teen girl and an enigmatic stalker who lurks in the shadows of her every move. Sounds chilling. Even though this is getting a direct-to-VOD release, it has an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. Starring Katherine Isabelle, Hazel Doupe, Jenny Dixon, Dermot Ward, Michael Parle, & Zeb Moore. Very strange trailer with some frightening scenes.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Randal Plunkett's The Green Sea, direct from YouTube:

Simone (Katharine Isabelle), an American writer living a solitary life in Irish countryside, is haunted by visions of her past which begin to intertwine with the fantasy world of the novel she is writing, blurring the lines between reality and the fantasy. Her life changes, when the protagonist of her book, known only as "Kid", played by up and coming Irish actress Hazel Doupe (Float Like A Butterfly), appears to her as a victim of a drunk driving incident that forces the pair together. This sets up the beginning of an unlikely relationship, that will ultimately set off a chain of events that will force Simone to face her sinister past. The Green Sea is written and directed by Irish filmmaker Randal Plunkett, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Produced by Stephen Lourdes. Trinity Creative & Reel 2 Reel will release Plunkett's The Green Sea direct-to-VOD starting on July 13th, 2021 this summer. Interested?