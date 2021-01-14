Katherine Waterston & Vanessa Kirby in 'The World To Come' Trailer

"Meeting you has made my day." Bleecker Street has debuted the official US trailer for the indie western lesbian romance The World To Come, the second feature made by Norwegian filmmaker Mona Fastvold. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and will next stop by the 2021 Sundance Film Festival later this month in the Spotlight category. Somewhere along the mid-19th century American East Coast frontier, two neighboring couples battle hardship and isolation, witnessed by a splendid yet testing landscape, challenging them both physically and psychologically. The talented cast is lead by Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby, and features Christopher Abbott, Casey Affleck, and Karina Ziana Gherasim. The World To Come "explores how isolation is overcome by the intensity of human connection." I saw this film in Venice and hated it, not for me. But it will definitely connect with plenty of other viewers.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mona Fastvold's The World To Come, direct from YouTube:

In this powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other. A grieving and reserved Abigail tends to her withdrawn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) as free-spirit Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbott), when together their intimacy begins to fill a void in each other's lives they never knew existed. The World To Come is directed by Norwegian actress / filmmaker Mona Fastvold, making her second feature following The Sleepwalker previously. The screenplay is written by Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Bleecker Street Films will release Fastvold's The World To Come in select US theaters starting February 12th, then on VOD starting March 2nd this winter. Anyone interested in this?