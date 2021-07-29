Keith David & Justin Etheredge Ponder Life in Indie Film 'Good' Trailer

"There's always something in this life you didn't do." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Good, the second feature film made by up-and-coming filmmaker Justin Etheredge. This initially premiered last year at the Austin Film Festival and is arriving on VOD starting in September this year. Payton becomes the caretaker of Gregory Devereaux, a wealthy man facing his final months. As they become close, Gregory's past sins force Payton to decide between his dreams and a surprise pregnancy that could squander them all. Justin Etheredge stars as Payton, with the one-and-only Keith David as Gregory, and a small supporting cast including Nefetari Spencer, Kali Raquel, Christen Sharice, and Sarah-Scott Davis. I haven't heard about this film before this trailer today, but I'm very much interested after getting a look at the footage. I'm also really digging Keith David's epic beard in this. It is worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Etheredge's Good film, direct from YouTube:

Payton Poitier (Justin Etheredge) becomes the caretaker of Gregory Devereaux (Keith David), a wealthy man facing his final months. As they become close, Gregory's past sins force Payton to decide between his dreams and a pregnancy that could squander them all. Good is directed by American actor / filmmaker Justin J. Etheredge, making his second feature after directing Get Out the Way previously, as well as numerous shorts. He's also directing a documentary called 88 Fresh coming up. The screenplay is written by Justin Etheredge and Nathan Allen. This originally premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Etheredge's Good in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd this fall. Interested?