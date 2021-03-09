Kelly McCormack is a Young Musician in 'Sugar Daddy' Film Trailer

"I'm a starving artist…" Blue Fox Ent. has released an official trailer for Sugar Daddy, which is the most blatantly obvious title for a film that is about, you guessed it, a "sugar daddy" relationship. This premiered at the Whistler Film Festival last fall, and also played at the virtual Portland Film Festival this month. Kelly McCormack (from "Letterkenny", A Simple Favor) stars as Darren, a talented young musician struggling to make ends meet. She decides to try out a "sugar daddy paid-dating website" and ends up tumbling "down a dark rabbit hole that forces her to grow up fast, shaping her music, and how she sees the world." The film's cast also includes Colm Feore, Amanda Brugel, Ishan Davé, Aaron Ashmore, Kaniehtiio Horn, Nicholas Campbell, and Hilary McCormack. This one seems interesting but a bit too artsy, sacrificing a good story for quirky cinematic style and flashy colors, but there might still be something worthwhile to it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Wendy Morgan's Sugar Daddy, direct from YouTube:

Darren (McCormack) is a wickedly talented and unconventional young musician who dreams of making music like nobody has ever heard before. But she's broke, juggling multiple part-time jobs, and has no time to create. Desperate for cash, she signs up to a sugar daddy paid-dating website and throws herself down a dark rabbit hole that forces her to grow up fast, shaping her music, and how she sees the world. Sugar Daddy is directed by filmmaker Wendy Morgan, making her first feature after many other music videos and the TV shows "Backstage" and "Little Dog" previously. The screenplay is written by Kelly McCormack. Produced by Lauren Grant, Lori Lozinski, and Kelly McCormack. This first premiered at the Whistler Film Festival last year. Blue Fox will debut Morgan's Sugar Daddy direct-to-VOD starting April 6th this spring.