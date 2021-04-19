Kelsey Grammer is an Old Rocker in Trailer for 'The Space Between'

"My life seems to be veering off somewhere… Do you know how long its been since I've played anything?!" Paramount Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a dramedy titled The Space Between, marking the feature directorial debut of producer Rachel Winter. Kelsey Grammer stars as an aging, gone-mad rock musician named Micky Adams in this "inspiring coming of age story," set during the iconic '90s LA music scene. The story focuses on a young man making his way in the music business who befriends Micky when he's sent to force him out of his contract. An interesting concept that seems lost in the 90s, but here is it is anyway getting a release in 2021. Also starring Jackson White, Julia Goldani Telles, Paris Jackson, Andy Daly, with William Fichtner – who looks like he might be the best part of this. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rachel Winter's The Space Between, direct from YouTube: