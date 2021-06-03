Kelsey Grammer & Julia Stiles in Medical Drama 'The God Committee'

"It's blood money." Vertical Entertainment has released the first official trailer for The God Committee, a new medical drama about doctors from filmmaker Austin Stark (The Runner). The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month before opening in select theaters starting in July. It follows a group of medical professionals who are forced to "play God," as they a part of a hospital committee that must decide which patients will receive necessary organ transplants. It begs many moral questions that nurses/doctors have dealt with over the past year, while also having a suspenseful plot that keeps you guessing through the end. The film features an excellent cast: Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, Peter Y. Kim, Caroline Lagerfelt, Elizabeth Masucci, with Dan Hedaya and Colman Domingo. This looks like an utterly fascinating, impassioned film about the literal life-or-death decisions that doctors must make.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Austin Stark's The God Committee, direct from YouTube:

When a donor heart unexpectedly arrives at a New York hospital, an organ transplant committee must convene within one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. God's work is now left in the hands of five doctors, including Boxer (Kelsey Grammer), a cynical but brilliant heart surgeon; idealistic up-&-comer Jordan (Julia Stiles); and Gilroy (Janeane Garofalo), a weary bureaucrat. As the debate over the heart heats up, ethics and bribes clash, leaving the committee members to question what's more valuable: morals or money? The God Committee is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Austin Stark, directing his second film after The Runner previously. It's produced by Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jonathan Rubenstein, Ari Pinchot, Jane Oster, Vincent Morano, Benji Kohn, Bingo Gubelmann, and Austin Stark. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this month. Vertical Ent. will debut Stark's The God Committee in select US theaters starting on July 2nd this summer.