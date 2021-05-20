Kelvin Harrison & Charlie Plummer in First Trailer for L.A. Film 'Gully'

"Who's responsible… for my misery?!?" Paramount has debuted a official trailer for an indie crime drama set in Los Angeles titled Gully, made by filmmaker Nabil Elderkin, making his first narrative feature film after tons of music videos previously. This originally premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival a few years ago, finally available to watch this summer in select theaters and VOD. Three teens living in L.A., all victims of extreme childhoods, wreak a hedonistic riot across the city over the course of 48 hours, all unbound by societal norms. They take us on a rip-roaring ride of drugs and murder across Los Angeles… The ensemble cast features Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer, Jacob Latimore, Jonathan Majors, Amber Heard, Travis Scott, John Corbett, and Terrence Howard. This looks like one wild and crazy film. As fun as it seems, I haven't heard much about it which isn't a good sign for something that premiered at a fest.

Here's the first official trailer for Nabil Elderkin's Gully, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Powerful and unflinchingly honest, Gully is the explosive and timely story about three boyhood friends—Calvin, Nicky and Jesse—surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. Steeped in violence but united by friendship, together they find their escape in one out-of-control night of partying. But when the rampage finally stops, retribution begins. Gully is directed by Australian-American veteran music video director / filmmaker Nabil Elderkin, his first narrative feature after making the doc film Bouncing Cats previously, as well as plenty of short films and tons of music videos. The screenplay is written by Marcus J. Guillory. This initially premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival a few years back. Paramount will release Elderkin's Gully in select US theaters on June 6th, then on VOD starting June 8th this summer. Curious?