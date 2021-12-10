Kenny Leu Struggles with His Guilt in 'A Shot Through the Wall' Trailer

"Just tell them what happened." Vertical Ent. has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie drama titled A Shot Through the Wall, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Aimee Long. This already premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival earlier this year, and hits VOD this January. A Chinese-American police officer's life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent Black man. Facing trial, he wades through his guilt as he navigates the complicated worlds of media, justice, racial politics and his own morality. The film stars Kenny Leu as Mike Tan, with Ciara Renee, Clifton Davis, Lynn Chen, Tzi Ma, Derek Goh, and Dan Lauria. This looks quite intense and heartbreaking. A sad story for everyone involved. I appreciate all the different perspectives and impressions in here, sometimes we need to hear the full story to understand.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aimee Long's A Shot Through the Wall, direct from YouTube:

After an accidental shooting of an innocent Black man in Brooklyn, Chinese-American police officer Mike Tan must wade through his profound guilt as he attempts to navigate the complicated worlds of media, justice, and racial politics. A Shot Through the Wall is both written & directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Aimee Long, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. It's produced by Daniel Langa and Aimee Long. This first premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. Vertical will debut Long's A Shot Through the Wall in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 21st, 2022 early next year. Who wants to see this?