Kevin Hart is a Single Dad in Heartwarming 'Fatherhood' First Trailer

"I just wanna do what your mom woulda wanted me to do…" Netflix has released the official trailer for a new "heartwarming, funny and emotional true story" movie called Fatherhood, the latest film directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy, Cirque du Freak, Being Flynn, Bel Canto). Adapted from the book "Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love" by Matthew Logelin. Kevin Hart stars in this film as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. He doesn't really know what to do and struggles to figure out how to raise her correctly on his own, trying his best to be "perfect" for her. The impressive ensemble features Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd, Deborah Ayorinde, Teneisha Collins, as well as Paul Reiser. This looks surpisingly charming and not too cheesy, which is impressive for a Kevin Hart movie. Might actually be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Weitz's Fatherhood, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. A father named Matt brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife who died a day after their daughter's birth. Fatherhood is directed by award-winning American filmmaker Paul Weitz, director of the films American Pie, Down to Earth, About a Boy, In Good Company, American Dreamz, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, Little Fockers, Being Flynn, Admission, Grandma, and Bel Canto previously. The screenplay is written by Dana Stevens and Paul Weitz; adapted from the book titled "Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love" written by Matthew Logelin. Produced by Marty Bowen, Kevin Hart, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan. Netflix will debut Weitz's Fatherhood streaming starting on June 18th, 2021 this summer. Who wants to watch this?