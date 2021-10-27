Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes in Netflix's 'True Story' Mystery Series

"Everything I worked hard for is over…!" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for an intriguing "limited series" titled True Story, arriving streaming starting in November this fall. The tagline is "betrayal is relative" and the synopsis opens with the question "How far will you go to protect your own?" Kevin Hart stars in this as a famous comedian called The Kid, who ends up in over his head when his tour stops in his hometown of Philadelphia. This isn't Hart's first time mixing drama with his real-life role as a comedian, as he also made What Now? a few years ago. But this looks much more dark and twisty, with a few episodes directed by a director on "Watchmen" and "Westworld". Hart & Wesley Snipes star in True Story, "the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies." The cast includes Theo Rossi, William Catlett, Abbey Paige, Michael James Bell, Avery Kidd Waddell, & Emmanuel Kabongo. I'm glad they don't reveal much in this trailer, it's a good sell. I was not expecting to be hooked before watching this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series True Story, direct from YouTube:

How far will you go to protect your own? During a tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia, one of the world's most famous comedians known as The Kid (Kevin Hart) is forced to answer the question of how far he'll go to protect what he has. True Story is a "limited series" featuring episodes directed by Stephen Williams (episodes of "Crossing Jordan", "Lost", "Zero Hour", "Person of Interest", "The Walking Dead", "How to Get Away with Murder", "Ray Donovan", "Counterpart", "Westworld", "Watchmen") and Hanelle M. Culpepper (episodes of "Criminal Minds", "Castle", "Mistresses", "Rosewood", "Gotham", "The Flash", "Star Trek: Picard", "S.W.A.T.", "Star Trek: Discovery", "Kung Fu"). The series is written by Eric Newman. It's produced by Tiffany Brown, Caroline Currier, Charles Murray, and Mike Stein. Netflix will debut Kevin Hart's new True Story series streaming on Netflix starting November 24th, 2021 this fall. Who's curious?