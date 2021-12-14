Kevin James & Taylor Lautner in Sports Comedy 'Home Team' Trailer

"You in football country now!" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Home Team, the next comedy produced by Sandler's Happy Madison for Netflix. So, uh, get ready for this… The story about New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton coaching his son's 6th grade football team, when Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season as a result of his role in the Saints' Bountygate scandal. So this is pretty much the plot of The Mighty Ducks, but with a youth football team. And a real coach. The cast features Kevin James as Coach Payton, plus Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, and Isaiah Mustafa. Yeah this looks as cheesy and bland as you're probably expecting.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Charles Francis Kinnane & Daniel Kinnane's Home Team, from YouTube:

Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton (Kevin James) is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. Home Team is directed by filmmakers Charles Francis Kinnane (The Good Thief, 8 Beats Anthology Vol. 1) & Daniel Kinnane, also known as The Kinnane Brothers, both co-directors of the film Saving Bill Murray previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Titone & Keith Blum. Produced by Happy Madison and Hey Eddie Productions. Netflix will release the Kinnane Brothers' movie Home Team streaming on Netflix starting January 28th, 2022 early next year. Anyone want to watch? Please say no?