Kick Ass First Trailer for 'Die in a Gunfight' with Alexandra Daddario

"The choices they had made led them to this very moment." Lionsgate has finally revealed the first official trailer for Die in a Gunfight, a new romance action movie from filmmaker Collin Schiffli (of All Creatures Here Below). They've been teasing this for a while, and now we get a peek at it and DAMN does it kick ass. The film centers on two rival families, the Rathcarts and Gibbons. Ben, a rebel young man, falls in love with Mary, the daughter of his father's enemy, starting a battle full of love, lust, revenge and betrayal. Starring Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta as Mary and Ben, the "star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families." Along with Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia-Damude, John Ralston, and Michelle Nolden. Here we finally go, this is an awesome trailer! This has been worth the wait. Not only tons of style but with a fun twist on the family-vs-family feud.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Collin Schiffli's Die in a Gunfight, direct from YouTube:

A visually stunning movie with an exciting mix of action, humor, & heart, Collin Schiffli's Die in a Gunfight follows Mary (Alexandra Daddario) & Ben (Diego Boneta), the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud. When Mary and Ben reignite an affair after many years apart, their forbidden love triggers a dangerous collision of schemers and killers. Fists & bullets fly, but maybe, just maybe, love will conquer all. Die in a Gunfight is directed by American producer / filmmaker Collin Schiffli, director of the films Animals and All Creatures Here Below previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Lionsgate will drop Schiffli's Die in a Gunfight in select theaters + on VOD starting July 16th this summer. How does it look? Thoughts?