Killer Sea Animals Unleashed! New Trailer for 'Aquarium of the Dead'

"Something is up with the animals." The Asylum has just released an official trailer for one of their latest ridiculous B-movie horrors called Aquarium of the Dead, which is arriving direct-to-DVD (because that's the right release for this) in May this year. This is actually a sort-of-sequel to director Glenn Miller's other Asylum zombie animal movies Zoombies and Zoombies 2. Surprise – there is not much of a plot here: a scientific accident causes creatures to become zombies. But I'd rather enjoy this as a revenge tale for all the sea animals captured and thrown into aquariums finally getting back at the asshole humans who put them there. The cast includes Vivica A. Fox, D.C. Douglas, Erica Duke, Eva Ceja, Anthony Jensen, Anna Telfer, Jeffery Thomas Johnson, and Rishi Arya. This has zombie sharks, octopus, crabs, fish, and oh yes, a zombie walrus (finally vengeance for Tusk!) and starfish, too. Whatever you do, don't touch the glass.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Glenn Miller's Aquarium of the Dead, from YouTube (via B-D):

Aquarium of the Dead is a 2021 American sci-fi horror movie about a scientific accident that turns aquatic creatures into zombies. Glenn Miller's third movie in the Zoombies trilogy that started with Zoombies (2016) and continued Zoombies 2 (2019). Aquarium of the Dead is directed by wacky American filmmaker Glenn Miller, who often still works as an assistant director, and also directed the films The Coed and the Zombie Stoner, Santa Claws, and both Zoombies and Zoombies 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Marc Gottlieb and Michael Varrati. Produced by David Michael Latt for The Asylum; co-produced by Paul Bales. The Asylum will release Glenn Miller's Aquarium of the Dead direct-to-VOD / DVD in the US starting on May 21st, 2021 this summer season. How crazy does this movie look? Anyone planning to watch this?