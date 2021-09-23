Killer Thriller Comedy 'The Estate' Official Trailer with Eliza Coupe

"Everybody's got someone they want to kill, thing is no one realizes how easy it is to do it." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for a thriller dark comedy titled The Estate, which first premiered a year ago at the Newport Beach Film Festival. It's arriving in theaters and on VOD this October for anyone curious. When the spoiled son and newest wife of a billionaire patriarch plot to murder him, they form a psycho-sexual bond with their brutally handsome hitman as they kill and kill (and kill) in their quest for wealth and recognition. Sounds wild. The film stars Eliza Coupe, Greg Finley, Lala Kent, and Chris Baker, who also wrote the script. "Deftly balancing sharp humor and horror, The Estate delivers a perfectly campy, wildly enjoyable thrill ride that packs a deadly punch." Looks wicked and debaucherous in all the right ways.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Kapner's The Estate, direct from YouTube:

When a narcissistic son (Chris Baker), yearning for a life of luxury, and his father’s erratic gold-digging wife (Eliza Coupe) decide to kill their way into their inheritance, they employ the help of an absurdly handsome, mysterious hitman (Greg Finley), initiating a psychosexual love triangle that spirals into more than anyone bargained for. The Estate is directed by American filmmaker James Kapner, making his feature directorial debut after numerous shorts, music videos, and TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Baker. Produced by Rod Hamilton, Adam Makowka, Alixandra von Renner. This initially premiered at the 2020 Newport Beach Film Festival last year. Vertical Entertainment will release Kapner's The Estate in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 22nd, 2021 this fall. Who's curious about it?