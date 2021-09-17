Krisha Fairchild is a Black Market Pot Farmer in 'Freeland' Film Trailer

"We focus on bringing in the harvest…" Dark Star Pictures has revealed the official US trailer for an indie film titled Freeland, which first premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival. It's finally opening this fall for those who want to catch up with it. The film stars Krisha Fairchild, best known as the star of the film Krisha, as an aging pot farmer who finds her world shattered as she races to bring in what could be her final harvest. She has been breeding legendary marijuana strains for decades, but when cannabis is legalized, she suddenly finds herself fighting for her survival. Shot on off-the-grid pot farms during a harvest, directors Mario Furloni & Kate McLean "imbue this emotional thriller with a deep and empathetic authenticity." The cast also includes Frank Mosley, Lily Gladstone, and John Craven. I'm glad that they're making films about the farmers that are losing their livelihood after legalization, such a crazy story. This looks very good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mario Furloni & Kate McLean's Freeland, direct from YouTube:

Devi (Krisha Fairchild) has been breeding legendary pot strains for decades on the remote homestead she built herself. But when cannabis is legalized, she suddenly finds herself fighting for her survival. In a tour-de-force performance, Fairchild brings the timely story of a black-market grower battling to keep her farm to the screen. Featuring a heart-breaking turn by John Craven as an old flame from Devi’s commune days, and Frank Mosley & Lily Gladstone as adrift harvest workers, it is full of standout performances. Freeland is both written and directed by filmmakers Mario Furloni (First Friday doc) & Kate McLean, both making their feature directorial debut after making the shorts Gut Hack and Marty together. Produced by Laura Heberton. This initially premiered at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival last year. Dark Star Pictures will debut Freeland in select US theaters on October 15th, 2021, then on VOD starting November 19th this fall.