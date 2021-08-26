Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in First Look Teaser for 'Spencer'

"They know everything." "They don't…" Neon has revealed the first look teaser trailer for Spencer, another highly anticipated film premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicking off next week. This is Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain's latest English-language feature, following his award-winning film Jackie with Natalie Portman. He went back to Chile to make Ema inbetween these two films, and this time returns to tell the story of another famous wife - Princess Diana. Kristen Stewart stars as Diana Spencer, and it's set a few years after her marriage to Prince Charles. During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to the Prince. "Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days." And we all know what comes next. The cast includes Jack Farthing as Charles, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, and Amy Manson. Now THIS is a teaser! Wow. A terrific edit of footage that'll make you want to see this right now.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Pablo Larraín's Spencer, direct from YouTube:

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days. Spencer is directed by acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, director of the films Fuga, Tony Manero, Post Mortem, No, The Club, Neruda, Jackie (with Natalie Portman), and Ema previously, as well as other projects. The screenplay is written by Steven Knight. It's produced by Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, and Paul Webster. This is premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival this year, and it will play at the Toronto Film Festival as well. Neon will debut Larraín's Spencer in select US theaters starting on November 5th, 2021 this fall. First impression? Want to watch?