Kristin Davis is a Novelist in Trailer for Erotic Thriller 'Deadly Illusions'

May 14, 2021
"I thought we could use a little playtime." Dark Star Pictures is releasing this erotic thriller on VOD starting in June, and they've posted an official trailer to get a closer look. Deadly Illusions is the latest film from director Anna Elizabeth James (of Emma's Chance, 7 from Etheria, Destined to Ride), about a bestselling novelist suffering from writer's block. She hires a young new nanny for her children to help her work on her next book. Everything changes when Mary becomes spellbound by Grace who soon becomes her muse. As their relationship blossoms, the line between the life she's writing and the one she's living becomes blurred. The film stars Kristin Davis and Greer Grammer as Mary and Grace, along with Dermot Mulroney, Lora Martinez-Cunningham, and Shanola Hampton. This definitely does look like the epitome of an "erotic thriller" with some expected deadly twists, but not sure there's enough here to make this worthwhile.

A bestselling novelist Mary Morrison (Kristin Davis), suffering from writer's block, hires an innocent yet beautiful caregiver Grace (Greer Grammer) to watch over her children as she dangerously indulges into the fantasies of her new best seller. Everything changes when Mary becomes spellbound by Grace who soon becomes her muse. As their relationship blossoms, the line between the life she's writing and the one she's living becomes blurred. Deadly Illusions is directed by the producer / filmmaker Anna Elizabeth James, director of the films Emma's Chance, 7 from Etheria, and Destined to Ride previously. Produced by Greer Grammer, Shanola Hampton, and Anna Elizabeth James. This already opened in many countries in March earlier this year. Dark Star will debut Deadly Illusions on VOD starting June 1st. Who's interested?

