Kuhoo Verma & Victoria Moroles in Trailer for Hulu Comedy 'Plan B'

"My 24 hour window is closing!" Hulu has debuted the first official trailer for Plan B, a new comedy in the vein of Superbad, the second feature film directed by actress Natalie Morales (following her feature debut Language Lessons). This looks like good fun. After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a straight-laced high school student and her slacker best friend have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland. Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles star as friends Sunny and Lupe, and the cast includes Michael Provost, Mason Cook, Josh Ruben, Hana Hayes, and Bobby Tisdale. This looks like the next great modern teen comedy after Lady Bird and Booksmart. Let's roll! I'm ready for some Plan B heartland humor.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Natalie Morales' Plan B, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

The best trips are never planned. When a straight-laced high school student has a regrettable first sexual encounter, she & her slacker best friend have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland. Plan B is directed by Cuban-American actress-turned-filmmaker Natalie Morales, her second feature film after directing Language Lessons which also premiered earlier this year (read our review). The screenplay is written by Joshua Levy and Prathiksha Srinivasan. Produced by (big line-up): Ryan Bennett, Josh Heald, Jeremy Garelick, Dina Hillier, Jon Hurwitz, Mickey Liddell, Matt Lottman, Will Phelps, Pete Shilaimon, and Hayden Schlossberg. Hulu will debut Morales' Plan B streaming exclusively starting May 28th coming up.