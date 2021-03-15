Kung Fu Friends Reunite Again Years Later in 'The Paper Tigers' Trailer

"When the hands cross… all will be revealed." Well Go USA has released an official trailer for a martial arts action comedy titled The Paper Tigers, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Quoc Bao Tran. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, then stopped by numerous other festivals in the fall including the Busan, Hawaii, and Asian American Film Festival. Three Kung Fu prodigies have grown into washed-up, middle-aged men, now one kick away from pulling their hamstrings. But when their master is murdered, they must juggle their dead-end jobs, dad duties, and old grudges to avenge his death. The film stars Alain Uy, Ron Yuan, Mykel Shannon Jenkins, Matthew Page, Andy Le, and Yuji Okumoto. This already looks like an indie cult classic!! Seems like a fun throwback and a clever Kung Fu dark comedy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Quoc Bao Tran's The Paper Tigers, direct from YouTube:

As teenagers, Kung Fu disciples Danny (Alain Uy), Hing (Ron Yuan) and Jim (Mykel Shannon Jenkins) were inseparable. Fast forward 25 years, and each one has grown into a washed-up middle-aged man seemingly one kick away from pulling a hamstring—and not at all preoccupied with thoughts of martial arts or childhood best friends. But when their old master is murdered, the trio reunites, soon learning that avenging their sifu will require conquering old grudges (and a dangerous hitman still armed with ample knee cartilage) if they are to honorably defend his legacy. The Paper Tigers is both written & directed by Vietnamese-Ameircan filmmaker Quoc Bao Tran, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. Well Go USA will release The Paper Tigers in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 7th coming soon. How cool does this look!?