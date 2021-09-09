Plugging Back In: First Trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' is Here

"Time to fly…" Warner Bros has finally unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Matrix 4, now officially known as Matrix Resurrections. And it is PACKED with tons of new footage. As Neo once said before, "whoa." From the looks of it, Thomas Anderson has returned to The Matrix and has been taking blue pills, until he meets another new Morpheus (maybe?) and is brought back to free Trinity once again. Or at least something like that. There's so much going on in here and there's no other official synopsis yet other than stating that it's a continuation of the iconic sci-fi series. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. I'm ALL IN. Even more exciting than I was hoping.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, from WB's YouTube:

For more updates and hidden clues, visit the recently relaunched official website at: whatisthematrix.com

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. Matrix Resurrections, also known as The Matrix 4, is directed by American filmmaker Lana Wachowski, the co-director of the films Bound, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded & Revolutions, Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, and the TV series "Sense8" previously, now making her solo debut as a director while her sister works on other projects. The screenplay is written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon. Based on characters created by The Wachowskis. Produced by Lana Wachowski and Grant Hill. With cinematography by John Toll. Warner Bros will debut Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections in theaters everywhere + streaming on HBO Max starting December 22nd, 2021 this fall. First impression? Who's ready to plug back in?