Lauren Beatty Might Be a Wolf in Trailer for 'Bloodthirsty' Horror Film

"There's nothing that you have to hide from me." Brainstorm Media has released the first official trailer for Bloodthirsty, an indie horror film from filmmaker Amelia Moses bringing us her second feature after Bleed With Me. This originally premiered at Fantastic Fest and the Telluride Horror Show last year. This fresh new take on werewolves involves an indie singer who is having visions that she is a wolf. When Grey gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer Vaughn Daniels at his remote studio in the woods she begins to find out who she really is. Conceived and written by mother-daughter duo Wendy Hill-Tout and singer-songwriter Lowell, and featuring the original music of Lowell. The film stars Lauren Beatty (Bleed With Me) and Greg Bryk, with Katharine King So in her feature film debut, plus veteran actor Michael Ironside. This looks gnarly and unique, another clever indie reinvention in the werewolf genre.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amelia Moses' Bloodthirsty, direct from YouTube:

Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer Vaughn Daniels at his remote studio in the woods. Together with her girlfriend/lover Charlie, they arrive at his mansion, and the work begins. But Grey is having visions that she is a wolf, and as her work with the emotionally demanding Vaughn deepens, the vegan singer begins to hunger for meat and the hunt. As Grey starts to transform into a werewolf, she begins to find out who she really is, and begins to discover the family she never knew. What will it take to become a great artist and at what cost to her humanity? Bloodthirsty is directed by filmmaker Amelia Moses, now making her second feature film after directing Bleed with Me and a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Wendy Hill-Tout and Lowell. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest and the Telluride Horror Show last year. Brainstorm Media will release Moses' Bloodthirsty in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 23rd this spring. Intrigued?