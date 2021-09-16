Learn About Breakdancer + Artist Bill Shannon in 'Crutch' Doc Trailer

"Went straight from learning how to walk, to learning how to moonwalk." Discovery+ debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary film titled Crutch, years in the making telling the story of artist / dancer Bill Shannon. This premiered at the 2020 DOC NYC Film Festival last fall, and played at the Bentonville Film Festival this year. The film is a profile of Bill Shannon, aka "Crutch Master," who is a multi-disciplinary artist that defies definition and gravity. He lives his life, including dancing and skateboarding, on crutches and doesn't let that stop him. Crutch also dives into Bill's provocative street performances, during which he exposes the hidden world of assumptions disabled people encounter in public, on a daily basis. While the film questions his early exploitation of strangers' good Samaritan impulses, it also marvels at Bill's ability to create solutions and empower others in similar challenges. From a childhood "cripple" to an international provocateur, Crutch is the story of a one-of-a-kind artist's struggle to be understood. This looks super dope.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Sachi Cunningham & Chandler Evans' doc Crutch, direct from YouTube:

The film Crutch provides an intimate look into the award-winning dancer and cutting-edge performance artist Bill Shannon. Born with a degenerative hip condition, Bill Shannon developed a way to express himself through dancing and skateboarding on crutches. Two decades of exclusive access, along with a lifetime of archival footage, depict his extraordinary journey through medical odyssey, his struggles with chronic pain, as well as the evolution of his crutch dancing and skating. As Shannon rises to become a world-renowned performance artist he transforms from an angry skate punk to an international hero. Crutch is co-directed by filmmakers Sachi Cunningham (director of the doc The Memory of Fish) and Chandler Evans (first feature after creating the series "In2ition"), making their first documentary film together. This originally premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. Discovery will debut the Crutch doc streaming on Discovery+ starting October 14th, 2021. Visit the film's official site. Anyone interested?