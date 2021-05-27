Learn About Dancer / Choreographer Alvin Ailey in 'Ailey' Doc Trailer

"This is what he took up as his crusade. Alvin's protest was on the stage." Neon has revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled Ailey, about the dancer and choreographer named Alvin Ailey. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also stopped by CPH:DOX, with plans to show at Frameline and the Tribeca Film Festival soon this summer. The doc film is an immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, told through his own words and with a new dance inspired by his life. Sundance praises its creativity: "Where Ailey conveyed poetry through movement, [director Jamila] Wignot crafts a visual poetry to evoke Ailey's memories. Archival footage, layered with audio recordings, expounds on Ailey's upbringing and establishes the language of his inspiration." I watched this at Sundance and it's a very moving, invigorating film about following your dreams. This is a really exquisite for trailer for the film.

Here's the first official trailer for Jamila Wignot's documentary Ailey, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Many know the name Alvin Ailey, but how many know the man? Ailey's commitment to searching for truth in movement resulted in pioneering and enduring choreography that centers on African American experiences. Director Jamila Wignot’s resonant biography grants artful access to the elusive visionary who founded one of the world’s most renowned dance companies, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Ailey is directed by acclaimed doc producer / filmmaker Jamila Wignot, director of the film Town Hall previously, as well as episodes of the "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr." series. Produced by Lauren DeFilippo and Jamila Wignot. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year. Neon will release Wignot's Ailey doc in select US theaters starting July 23rd. For info, visit Neon's website.