Learn About 'Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist' in First Trailer for His Doc

"He couldn't forgive the slightest error or failure." Carlotta Films has released the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist, a profile of the acclaimed Japanese filmmaker and artist and manga creator Satoshi Kon. This doc is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month premiering in the Cannes Classics retrospective section, partially because it's by a French filmmaker named Pascal-Alex Vincent who has a deep love and appreciation for Japanese culture. Satoshi Kon passed away suddenly in 2010 at the rather young age of 46. He is best known for his acclaimed anime films: Perfect Blue (1997), Millennium Actress (2001), Tokyo Godfathers (2003), and Paprika (2006). This documentary is a "fascinating tribute to the man who changed the face of animated cinema, with exclusive interviews [with] Mamoru Hosoda, Darren Aronofsky, Jérémy Clapin, and Mamoru Oshii." This looks like it's going to be an excellent look at his life, examining his flaws and his genius. The trailer does include English subs.

First trailer (+ poster) for Pascal-Alex Vincent's doc Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist, from YouTube:

Manga and animation filmmaker Satoshi Kon died suddenly in 2010 at the age of 46. He leaves behind a short and unfinished work, which is nevertheless among the most disseminated and the most influential in the history of contemporary Japanese culture. Ten years after his death, his family and collaborators are finally expressing themselves about his work, while his heirs, in Japan, France and Hollywood, reflect on his artistic legacy. Satoshi Kon, the illusionist recalls the trajectory of a solitary author, whose life was dedicated to the band comic book and animation for adults. Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist, originally known as Satoshi Kon, l'illusionniste in French, is directed by the French cinema historian / filmmaker Pascal-Alex Vincent, director of the feature film Give Me Your Hand, and the doc film Miwa: A Japanese Icon previously, as well as a number of acclaimed shorts. He also worked in distribution Japanese films for years in France. The film is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year. Satoshi Kon, l'illusionniste will then be released this summer + on OCS in France soon. No other release dates are set yet. Want to watch?