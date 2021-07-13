Learn About 'The Meaning of Hitler' in Trailer for This Provocative Doc

"An urgent warning." IFC Films has debuted the official US trailer for an acclaimed, provocative, and eye-opening documentary film titled The Meaning of Hitler, the latest doc from award-winning filmmakers Petra Epperlein & Michael Tucker. This premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year, and is opening in theaters this August. And it's an important doc that is as relevant as ever today - we need to hear all of this. What can history tell us about the present? Shot in nine countries, the film explores what Hitler means in the current waves of white supremacy, antisemitism, and weaponization of history. "As fears of fascism and authoritarianism now abound, the film explores the myths and misconceptions of our understanding of the past, and the difficult process of coming to terms with it at a time in our history when it seems more urgent than ever." I watched this last year and highly recommend it. As frightening and urgent as promised, and as fascinating as ever, delving into the truth about Nazi Germany and the worrisome return of fascism today.

Trailer (+ poster) for Petra Epperlein & Michael Tucker's doc The Meaning of Hitler, from YouTube:

The Meaning of Hitler is a provocative interrogation of our culture's fascination with Hitler and Nazism set against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of antisemitism and the weaponization of history itself. Shot in nine countries, the film traces Hitler’s movements, his rise to power and the scenes of his crimes as historians & writers, including Deborah Lipstadt, Martin Amis, Sir Richard Evans, Saul Friedlander, Yehuda Bauer, and famed Nazi hunters Beate & Serge Klarsfeld, weigh in on the lasting impact of his virulent ideology. As fears of authoritarianism and fascism now abound, the film explores the myths & misconceptions of our understanding of the past, and the difficult process of coming to terms with it at a time in our history when it seems more urgent than ever. The Meaning of Hitler is co-directed by filmmakers Petra Epperlein & Michael Tucker, both of the docs Gunner Palace, Bulletproof Salesman, The Prisoner or: How I Planned to Kill Tony Blair, How to Fold a Flag, Fightville, The Flag, Karl Marx City, and 11/8/16 previously. This initially premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last fall. IFC Films will debut The Meaning of Hitler in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 13th this summer.