Learn About the Search for MIA Soldiers in 'To What Remains' Trailer

"How do I thank these people?" Abramorama has unveiled a trailer for a documentary film titled To What Remains, taking a closer look at an organization called Project Recover (website). The film will have its world premiere at AFI Fest on Veterans Day (this Thursday, November 11th). To What Remains is a stirring documentary that follows Project Recover's search for the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War II. In breathtaking imagery filmed over years, archival footage and intimate interviews with Project Recover team members and MIA families, the film takes viewers inside this emotional journey to honor our fallen servicemen—from the discovery of wreckage on the seafloor in the South Pacific, to the living room of a stunned family in middle America, to a well-deserved final resting place at home. Although this is about missing soldiers, it's an inspirational look at the people who want to bring them home anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Woods' doc To What Remains, direct from YouTube:

Project Recover, a small team of accomplished scientists, historians, and military veterans, scour the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth, to search for and recover the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War II, delivering closure, solace, and kinship to MIA families who’ve gone generations without answers. To What Remains is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Chris Woods, making his feature directorial debut after working as a second unit DP on many films previously. It's produced by Dan Friedkin. With an original score by Joseph Trapanese. The film will be premiering at the 2021 AFI Fest this month. Abramorama will then debut To What Remains in select US theaters starting December 10th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website. Interested?