Learn About Three Talented 'Women Composers' in This Doc Trailer

"Her search leads her into archives and libraries." Film Movement has released this documentary film (and it's available to watch already) and there's a new trailer for those who haven't heard about this yet. Women Composers (aka Komponistinnen) is a German doc film about the mysterious lack of well known female composers. Accomplished Leipzig pianist Kyra Steckeweh decided to look back at the history of female composers and realized there have been a few, though rather unknown and they never were that famous. She did discover three of them you probably haven't heard of before: Mel Bonis, Lili Boulanger, and Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel. The film highlights the historical and personal circumstances under which these three remarkable women created their works in the 19th and early 20th centuries. And it ask questions like What barriers did they have to overcome and how did they manage to cope with the obstacles of their time? The hope is that perhaps by telling their stories, maybe it will inspire even more women to become composers. This trailer has a very strange voiceover, but it seems like a fascinating dive into music history nonetheless.

When Leipzig pianist Kyra Steckeweh realized that her repertoire almost exclusively consisted of music composed by men, she began searching for pieces written by female composers. Her research in archives, libraries, and publishing houses quickly brought to light a variety of remarkable piano pieces that have been buried in history and rarely performed. Steckeweh sees a lot of catching up to do, which is why the focus of her piano recitals and recordings has since shifted to the music of women composers, particularly Mel Bonis, Lili Boulanger, and Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel. With these releases she has brought to our attention three very different composers, all of whom left a diverse body of work. In addition to the in-depth examination of the music, Steckeweh, as a pianist and historian, seeks to look "behind the notes": How did these women live? What barriers did they have to overcome and how did they manage to cope with the obstacles of their time? Women Composers is directed by pianist Kyra Steckeweh & filmmaker Tim van Beveren (Unfiltered Breathed In: The Truth About Aerotoxic Syndrome). Film Movement has already released Women Composers in US virtual cinemas earlier this year. For info, visit their official site.