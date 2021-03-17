MOVIE TRAILERS

Learn the Truth About Sexual Grooming in Trailer for 'Groomed' Doc

by
March 17, 2021
Source: YouTube

Groomed Trailer

"I was a con artist. And I was constantly putting thoughts in their head." Discovery has unveiled an official trailer for a chilling documentary film titled Groomed, an intimate look at sexual assault and the process known as "grooming". It's executive produced by Blumhouse in association with Yellow Dot Films. The film is available for streaming on Discovery+ starting this week. Filmmaker Gwen van de Pas makes her first feature film about her own experience with sexual assault at a young age. She returns to her hometown in search of answers about the man who sexually abused her as a child, learning about the process of grooming along the way, including how it works, and how to stop it. As the world slowly evolves thanks to the #MeToo movement, grooming is becoming a bigger part of the conversation more and more, and it truly needs to be.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gwen van de Pas' doc Groomed, direct from Discovery's YouTube:

Groomed Poster

Tells the devastatingly powerful story of filmmaker Gwen van de Pas as she returns to her hometown in search of answers about the man who sexually abused her as a child. To understand her ongoing traumas, Gwen travels to meet survivors, psychologists, and even a convicted sex offender. Produced by Gwen van de Pas, Bill Guttentag, and Dylan Nelson, this addresses a common yet little understood manipulation type called "grooming", and how to recognize it, and how to stop it. What begins as an exploration into grooming becomes a dramatic journey where Gwen faces unexpected revelations in her case, finally finds her anger, and boldly confronts the evil we'd rather ignore. Groomed is directed by first-time filmmaker Gwen van de Pas, making her feature directorial debut with this. It hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know. Discovery will release Groomed streaming on Discovery+ starting March 18th this month.

