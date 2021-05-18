Liam Neeson is a Badas Big Rig Ice Driver in 'The Ice Road' Trailer

"This is personal… Now I'm angry!" Yeehaw, here we go! Strap in! Netflix has debuted an official trailer for one of their summer action movie offerings, a snow rescue thriller titled The Ice Road, made by filmmaker Jonathan Hensleigh (who was a screenwriter on Armageddon). After a remote diamond mine collapses in the far northern regions of Canada, an ice driver leads an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the lives of trapped miners despite thawing waters and a threat they never see coming. Liam Neeson stars as the heroic, badass "big rig" ice truck driver, because of course he does. The cast includes Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, Marcus Thomas, and Laurence Fishburne. All the marketing for this reminds me of Liam Neeson's other snowy movie, Cold Pursuit, though that one is a remake and this movie, apparently, is not. This essentially looks like Armageddon but on ice roads which, uh, looks like a fun time.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Hensleigh's The Ice Road, from Netflix's YouTube:

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a "big-rig" ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming. The Ice Road is both written and directed by American screenwriter / filmmaker Jonathan Hensleigh, director of the films The Punisher and Kill the Irishman previously, and scripts including Armageddon, Next, Kill the Irishman. Produced by Code Entertainment, ShivHans Pictures, Envision Media Arts. Netflix will release Hensleigh's The Ice Road streaming starting June 25th this summer season. First impression? Look good?