Live Theater + Film Mashup 'Famous' Trailer About True Cost of Fame

"The money. The greed. The power. The lies. That's what kills the artist in us." Check out this official trailer for a film titled Famous, about being famous that is described as a "unique melding of both live theatre and film." Driven by a devastating need to expose the truth, A-list celebrity Jason Mast pushes the boundaries of friendship to reveal the true cost of fame. What appears to be a night of celebration turns out to be a plan to confront his past. Famous was filmed live on stage in the height of the #MeToo movement. Inspired by the lives of Young Hollywood stars like River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Heath Ledger and Corey Haim, Famous takes you on a non-stop thrill ride behind the glamorous world of Young Hollywood and into the mind of A-list celebrity, Jason Mast. From the award winning writer / director Michael Leoni comes an innovative theater + cinema mashup. Starring Unbroken's C.J. Valleroy, Brooke Butler, Josh Pafchek and SNL star Chris Kattan. This just seems like a taping of a stage play, but I hope there's some cinematic flair in it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Leoni's Famous, direct from 11:11's YouTube:

Inspired by the lives of Young Hollywood stars like River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Heath Ledger and Corey Haim, Famous takes you on a non-stop thrill ride behind the glamorous world of Young Hollywood and into the mind of A-list celebrity, Jason Mast. What appears to be a night of celebration for his first Oscar nomination, turns out to be an intricate plan to confront his past. Driven by a devastating need to expose the truth, Jason’s attempt to control the outcome of the evening also ignites a chain of events that pushes the boundaries of real friendship and reveals the true cost of fame. Famous is both written and directed by stage director / filmmaker Michael Leoni, director of the films American Street Kid and When Today Ends previously, as well as some shorts and numerous theater plays. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Kandoo Films will debut Leoni's Famous film direct-to-VOD starting on December 10th, 2021 this fall. Looks rather strange, doesn't it? Anyone curious about this?