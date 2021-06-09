Lola Kirke & Ben Platt in Official Trailer for Indie 'Broken Diamonds'

"Your sister didn't ruin your life, her illness did." FilmRise has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled Broken Diamonds, the latest from filmmaker Peter Sattler, his second feature following his debut Camp X-Ray with Kristen Stewart. It just premiered at this year's Santa Barbara Film Festival a few months ago. In the wake of his father's death, a young writer sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he's forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister. The film stars Ben Platt and Lola Kirke, with Yvette Nicole Brown, Alphonso McAuley, Lynda Boyd, and Peter Benson. This looks like it has heart and a dash of brutal truth as he tries to figure out what to do with his life. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Sattler's Broken Diamonds, direct from YouTube:

In the wake of his father's death, a 20-something writer sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he's forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister. Broken Diamonds is directed by American filmmaker Peter Sattler, his second feature after directing Camp X-Ray previously; he also works as a graphic designer on films. The screenplay is written by Steve Waverly. Produced by Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, Rachel Smith, and Trina Wyatt. This originally premiered at the 2021 Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. FilmRise will debut Sattler's Broken Diamonds in select US theaters + on Cable VOD starting July 23rd, then on all other VOD starting August 23rd. Interested?