London Action Crime Thriller 'Twist' Trailer Featuring Michael Caine

"To pull this job off, you'll need a twist." Saban FIlms has released an official trailer for a new twist on the Charles Dickens' classic Oliver Twist called Twist, of course. The film is a modern day take on the story, set in London, this time about a gifted graffiti artist who joins a street gang headed by Caine's Fagin. This was originally released by Sky Cinema in the UK last year, and it was panned by critics over there, but opens anyway in the US this July for whoever is still interested. The film stars Michael Caine, Rita Ora, Sophie Simnett, Jason Maza, Franz Drameh, with David Walliams and Lena Headey and introducing Raff Law. Unfortunately it also includes Noel Clarke, who has multiple sexual assault allegations against him. The rest of the film looks quite good, though a tad on-the-nose and cheesy with all the updated London crime-thriller tropes and flashy shots. Not sure it looks like this will be a hit in the US, but it's worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Martin Owen's Twist, direct from Saban's YouTube:

And here's the original UK trailer for that first release of Martin Owen's Twist, also from YouTube:

Inspired by Charles Dickens' iconic novel Oliver Twist, this action-fueled crime-thriller in contemporary London follows the journey of Twist (Raff Law), a gifted graffiti artist trying to find his way after the loss of his mother. Lured into a street gang headed by the paternal Fagin (Michael Caine), Twist is attracted to the lifestyle — and to Red (Sophie Simnett), an alluring member of Fagin's crew. When an art theft goes wrong, Twist's moral code is tested as he's caught between Fagin, the police, and a loose-cannon enforcer (Lena Headey). Twist is directed by British filmmaker Martin Owen, director of the films L.A. Slasher, Let's Be Evil, Killers Anonymous, and The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett. This already opened in the UK earlier this year. Saban Films will open Owen's Twist in select US theaters + on VOD on July 30th.