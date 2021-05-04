Long Lost Romance 'The Last Letter From Your Lover' Official Trailer

"The past can draw you in… it can create the illusion that anything is possible. But can we learn to forge ahead, to try again?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an emotional romantic drama called The Last Letter From Your Lover, a feature adaption of the novel of the same name written by Jojo Moyes. A pair of interwoven stories, set in the past and present, follow an ambitious journalist determined to solve the mystery of a forbidden love affair at the center of a trove of secret love letters from 1965. The love affair between a 1960s couple is uncovered by an ambitious present-day journalist, who tries to piece together the mystery of what happened and who wrote it, with hopes that it might lead to a happy ending – even many years later. Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner star as the 1960s couple, and Felicity Jones and Nabhaan Rizwan star as the modern day couple. Along with Joe Alwyn and Emma Appleton. It looks better than expected, a ravishingly intense story about the power of love and how it can travel through time.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Augustine Frizzell's The Last Letter From Your Lover, from YouTube:

A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O'Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie's own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters. The Last Letter From Your Lover is directed by the American actress / filmmaker Augustine Frizzell, making her second feature film after directing Never Goin' Back, as well as a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding, adapted from Jojo Moyes' novel of the same name. It's produced by Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Stephen Traynor, Simone Urdl, Jennifer Weiss. Netflix will debut Frizzell's The Last Letter From Your Lover streaming starting on July 23rd, 2021.