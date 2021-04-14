Lonnie Chavis & Amiah Miller in Official Trailer for 'The Water Man'

"I just wanna know if the Water Man is real!" Me too, Gunner! RLJE Films has revealed the first official trailer for The Water Man, the feature directorial debut of acclaimed British actor David Oyelowo. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and it's debuting exclusively in theaters to start coming up this May. A boy sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers. Described as an "engaging family film with a light touch." Starring Lonnie Chavis as Gunner, and Amiah Miller as Joe, plus David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Ted Rooney, and Maria Bello. This looks solid, with some cool fantasy elements to it. I like that the kid carries a sword around with him, but consider it's PG I don't think he uses it for much besides defense. But it reminds me of the way I used to go around when I was growing up. Don't skip this one - it's worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Oyelowo's The Water Man, direct from YouTube:

Gunner (Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them and in the process will discover who his son really is. The Water Man is directed by award-winning British actor / filmmaker David Oyelowo, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film (Big Guy in 2009) previously. The screenplay is written by Emma Needell. It's produced by Carla Gardini, Monica Levinson, David Oyelowo, Shivani Rawat. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival late last year. RLJE Films will release Oyelowo's The Water Man in select US theaters only starting May 7th, 2021 coming up soon. Anyone interested in watching this? Your thoughts?