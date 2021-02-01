Looking Back: Celebrating 'Women in Film 2020' Video Retrospective

"Those are the numbers, but this is their story." The UK film magazine Little White Lies has revealed a new retrospective video for 2020 titled Women in Film 2020. The video essay is edited by Portuguese editor named Luís Azevedo and includes commentary on many of the films. "2020 was a great year for women behind the camera. Here are just some of our favourite films directed by them from last year, including Promising Young Woman​, The Assistant​ and Miss Juneteenth​." It also features other favorites like The 40 Year Old Version, First Cow, Nomadland, Babyteeth, and Rocks. If you're still looking for any films to catch up with from last year - any and all of these are worth watching. View the full essay below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. They explain via YouTube: "Last year was a very good year for women behind the camera. In a new video essay, Luís Azevedo shines a light on the female-led stories that shaped 2020." This Women in Film 2020 video essay was created & edited by Portuguese film lover Luís Azevedo - you can follow him @LuisAFAzevedo to see more of his work or check out his YouTube channel. He also runs the channel "Beyond the Frame" which he described as "a series of audiovisual attempts to shine a light on lesser known film and TV." For more updates from Little White Lies, follow them @LWLies or visit their website. So – what are your favorite films from 2020 directed by women? Which ones do you recommend?