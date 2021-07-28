Lost in the Outback with a Dingo - 'Buckley's Chance' Official Trailer

"Don't worry, we'll find ’em." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an Australian survival drama titled Buckley's Chance, which is opening in the US starting in August after already debuting in Australia a few months ago. The film is about a young boy who moves to Western Australian to live with his estranged grandfather. He ends up lost deep in the outback on a quest to try to get home. He comes across a wild dog, entangled in an old barbed-wire fence. When he saves the dingo from certain death, the two pals form an unexpected bond and embark on an epic journey of adventure and survival. Dogs are the best! The film stars Billy Nighy, Victoria Hill, Kelton Peel, and introducing Milan Burch as Ridley. This reminds me of many other lost-in-the-Outback films, such as Tracks, which also has a cute doggie in it and scary snakes. This looks a bit cheesy and cliche with all the usual Outback survival tropes, but seems wholesome anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tim J. Brown's Buckley's Chance, direct from YouTube:

A year after the loss of his father, 12-year-old Ridley and his mother, Gloria, move from New York City to Western Australian to live with Ridley's estranged grandfather. Ridley ends up lost, deep in the Outback without a soul in sight. He comes across a wild dog, entangled in an old barbed-wire fence. As he saves the dingo from certain death, the two form an unexpected bond and embark on an epic journey of adventure and survival to find their way home. Buckley's Chance is directed by producer / filmmaker Tim J. Brown, director of the films The Cradle and Devil in the Dark previously plus a few short films, and an executive producer on many others. The screenplay is written by Tim J. Brown and Willem Wennekers. This already opened in Australia in June this year but hasn't played anywhere else yet. Vertical Ent. will release Buckley's Chance in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 13th, 2021 this summer. Who's interested in this?