Louisville, KY in the Spotlight in 'City of Ali' Documentary Film Trailer

"It's as if Mount Rushmore fell down…" An official trailer has debuted for a documentary titled City of Ali, focusing on the champ's hometown and connection to the place. Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. was born in 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, and spent most of his youth there learning how to box in his teens. He later went on to win six Kentucky Golden Gloves titles before becoming the world famous boxer known as Muhammad Ali. City of Ali details how the death of Muhammad Ali brought the people of his Kentucky hometown – and the world – together for one week. Over 100,000 people lined the streets during his funeral procession in 2016, connected in celebration on his amazing life. There's also behind-the-scenes accounts of this unprecedented celebration of one man's legacy, from those who planned the event. We also hear thoughtful reflections from many others who gathered that week, asking "How do you say good-bye to The Greatest?" This seems like it should've been released years ago closer to his passing in 2016, but it is finally ready for everyone to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Graham Shelby's documentary City of Ali, direct from YouTube:

Tells the story of how the death of Muhammad Ali brought the people of his Kentucky hometown – and the world – together for one unforgettable week. Ali's passing on June 3, 2016, came in the context of a bitter U.S. presidential election, a proposed Muslim ban and the worldwide expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement. Yet on the day of Ali's funeral, more than 100,000 people lined the streets of Louisville to celebrate his life, and an estimated one billion people worldwide watched events like Ali's memorial, held in the packed KFC YUM! Center as stories of the Louisville Lip's wit, generosity, swagger and commitment to justice were retold by President Bill Clinton, Billy Crystal, Lonnie Ali, and others. City of Ali explores Ali's lifelong relationship with his hometown through candid interviews with friends and relatives whose history with The Champ dates back to his childhood at 3302 Grand Avenue, and who share stories even devoted Ali fans have never heard. City of Ali is made by Graham Shelby, making his feature directorial debut. The film will be available to watch in "virtual cinemas" on June 4th, 2021. Visit the official website.