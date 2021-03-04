Love, Friendship, Streaking: Buddy Comedy 'Running Naked' Trailer

"Take them off! Take them off!" Trinity Creative has released an official trailer for a feel good buddy comedy titled Running Naked, which arrives on VOD this spring after first premiering at the Beijing and Portland Film Festivals last year. From Emmy-winning director Victor Buhler, comes a heartfelt and moving tale that draws upon writer Jennifer Knowles personal experience as a cancer survivor. "In a world where cancer affects so many lives, Running Naked brings a positive and hopeful message to everyone and anyone whose life has been touched by the disease." The story follows cancer survivors Ben and Mark, whose friendship is tested when some news forces them to change their perspectives. Starring Matthew McNulty, Andrew Gower, Rakhee Thakrar, Tamzin Merchant, & Kiran Sonia Sawar. Looks like quirky, heartfelt fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Victor Buhler's Running Naked, direct from YouTube:

Love, friendship and streaking. Ben & Mark (Andrew Gower & Matthew McNulty), cancer survivors as teenagers, search out fun and adventure, after a piece of news forces each character to change their perspective on life. Their friendship is tested as old wounds are opened and they discover their true selves. Running Naked is directed by American filmmaker Victor Buhler, director of the doc films The Beautiful Game, A Whole Lott More, and The Negotiators previously, as well as lots of TV work and a few short films; now making his first narrative feature. The screenplay is written by Victor Buhler, Michael Knowles and Jennifer Knowles. Produced by Michael Knowles. This premiered at the Portland Film Festival last year. Trinity Creative will release Buhler's Running Naked direct-to-VOD starting on April 6th this spring. Curious?