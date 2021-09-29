Love on Another Planet in Animated Short Film 'Blush' Official Trailer

"Inspired by an epic true love story." Apple has revealed an official trailer for an animated short film titled Blush, from an animation filmmaker named Joe Mateo directing his first film after years of work in the animation industry as a story artist. Created by Skydance Animation (currently working on Spellbound and Luck) for Apple TV. A stranded horticulturist-astronaut meets an ethereal visitor on a desolate dwarf planet. His chance encounter with an ethereal being leads to an astonishing adventure about life and love. This reminds me of Disney's Paperman and so many other animated short films about love and romance. I hope there's something unique about this but it just seems like another love story, which is sweet of course, but not particularly original anymore. I do like the look of this, the characters are cute and the planet looks nice.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Mateo's short film Blush, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Blush follows the journey of a stranded horticulturist-astronaut’s chances for survival after he crash lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveler discovers the joy in building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation. Blush is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Joe Mateo, directing his first project after years of work in the animation industry: head of story on Big Hero 6, screenplay for Meet the Robinsons, story artist on Disney's Zootopia, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Raya and the Last Dragon. Made by Skydance Animation. Apple will debut Mateo's Blush short film streaming on Apple TV+ starting on October 1st, 2021 this fall. Want to watch?