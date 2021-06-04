Lovely Trailer for Disney Animation's Short 'Us Again' Now on Disney+

Time to go for a dance!! Disney has released a brief 30-sec trailer for their animated short film Us Again, which is now available to watch on Disney+. This 7-minute short originally premiered in front of theatrical showings of Raya and the Last Dragon, and was the first original theatrical short film produced by Disney since Inner Workings in 2016. It's both written and directed by Disney animator Zach Parrish, who also directed the Short Circuit film Puddles previously. Us Again is a magical short film set in New York City that plays like a wonderful companion piece to Pixar's Soul more than any other Disney movie. An elderly couple regain their youth in the rain, and chase each other around New York reliving magical moments. Featuring a score by Pinar Toprak. This is a really lovely trailer for a really lovely short film that features truly stunning animation. So beautiful. And it is available for everyone to watch right now. Find the wonder. Find the joy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zach Parrish's short Us Again, direct from Disney's YouTube:

As the people of New York City dance to the beat of the music, the elderly Art stays in his apartment and grumpily watches TV. His wife, Dot, enters and tries to have him get out and enjoy the day. He refuses, leaving her heartbroken. Art soon regrets this decision and looks upon a photo of himself and Dot when they were young and full of life. He steps out on the fire escape of his home when it suddenly begins to rain. The rain makes him younger and rejuvenates him and sets out into the city to look for Dot. Us Again is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Zach Parrish, who works as an animator for Disney Animation and directed a few other shorts including Puddles previously. Produced by Bradford Simonsen. This originally premiered in front of theatrical showings of Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon earlier this year. Parrish's Us Again is now available to watch streaming on Disney+. For more, visit Disney's website.