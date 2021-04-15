Lovers in High School in Musical Romance 'Best Summer Ever' Trailer

"How ’bout we just go off somewhere together?" Freestyle Digital Media has released the official trailer for an indie romance musical titled Best Summer Ever. This originally premiered last year at the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival, and also stopped by the Portland, Heartland, and Maui Film Festivals. A fresh and exhilarating take on the beloved teen musical genre featuring eight original songs and a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities. Sage (Shannon DeVido) and Anthony (Rickey Wilson, Jr.) have the "Best Summer Ever" and fall in love at a dance camp. Not expecting to see each other again until the following summer, Sage, by a twist of fate, arrives unexpectedly at the exact same high school as Anthony. Now they must navigate volatile high school life and hope their love remains. Also starring Jacob Waltuck, MuMu, Holly Palmer, Ajani A.J. Murray, Emily Kranking, with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Benjamin Bratt. This looks good! A clever, timely remix on high school romance.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Parks Randa & Lauren Smitelli's Best Summer Ever, from YouTube:

Sage and Anthony have had the "Best Summer Ever" after falling in love at a dance camp in Vermont. Not expecting to see each other again until the following summer, Sage, by a twist of fate, arrives unexpectedly at the same high school as Anthony. Now faced with the drama of high school cliques, an evil cheerleader, and the illegal secret that keeps Sage's family on the move, they are forced to reevaluate their relationship as Tony struggles to be both the high school football star and the dancer he’s always wanted to be. Best Summer Ever is co-directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Michael Parks Randa (a few shorts and music videos) & Lauren Smitelli (an assistant director on a few films), both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is by Will Halby, Terra Mackintosh, Michael Parks Randa, Andrew Pilkington, and Lauren Smitelli. This initially premiered at the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival last year. Freestyle Digital Media will debut Best Summer Ever direct-to-VOD starting April 27th this spring. Visit their official site.