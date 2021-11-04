Lucy Hale & Austin Stowell in Trailer for RomCom 'The Hating Game'

"I don't want to be some experiment before you settle down." Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for a romantic comedy film titled The Hating Game, adapted from the best-selling book of the same name from author Sally Thorne. The book is described as "a hilarious and sexy workplace comedy all about that thin, fine line between hate and love." Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against cold and efficient nemesis Joshua, a rivalry that is complicated by her growing attraction to him. Lucy Hale stars in this as Lucy, with Austin Stowell as her nemesis, plus Damon Daunno, Yasha Jackson, Sean Cullen, Sakina Jaffrey, and Corbin Bernsen. The first thing about this trailer is that: he's so tall, and she's so small compared to him! Look at them! But the rest seems like cliche forbidden-love + don't-judge-the-book-by-its-cover storytelling.

Here's the first official trailer for Peter Hutchings' The Hating Game, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Based on the best-selling book, The Hating Game tells the story of ambitious good girl Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and her cold, efficient work nemesis, Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell). Committed to achieving professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy ultimately embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Josh, a rivalry that is increasingly complicated by her mounting attraction to him. The Hating Game is directed by writer / filmmaker Peter Hutchings, also director of the films Rhymes with Banana, The Outcasts, and Then Came You previously. The screenplay is written by Christina Mengert; based on the novel of the same name written by Sally Thorne. It's produced by Brice Dal Farra, Claude Dal Farra, Santosh Govindaraju, Brian Keady, and Dan Reardon. Vertical Entertainment will debut Hutchings' The Hating Game in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 10th, 2021 this fall. Look any good?