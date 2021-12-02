Lucy Hale & Nicholas Gonzalez in Desert Survival Film 'Borrego' Trailer

"If we keep walking this way, we're going to die." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for Borrego, a desert survival thriller from filmmaker Jesse Harris. Borrego follows a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. She must fight for her survival when she's kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. The title is a reference to the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (see Google Maps) located in California near San Diego. Lucy Hale stars as Elly, with a cast including Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jorge A. Jimenez, & Olivia Trujillo. This trailer reminds me of No Country for Old Men in many ways, with a similar on-the-run in a desert vibe.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Harris' Borrego, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Lucy Hale stars as Elly, a young botanist on a research mission gone awry. After witnessing a drug mule's plane crash in the Borrego desert, she is kidnapped and forced on a dangerous journey to a remote drop off point. With limited essentials and alone in the desert with her captor, desperation for survival takes hold as Elly risks her life to escape from his clutches before the trip turns deadly. Borrego is written and directed by American filmmaker Jesse Harris, directing his second feature film after making Living Life previously, as well as a few other short films. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Borrego in select US theaters + on VOD starting on January 14th, 2022.