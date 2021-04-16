Luke Wilson in True Story Football Drama '12 Mighty Orphans' Trailer

"You can either work the field, or play the field." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed an official trailer for an indie football drama titled 12 Mighty Orphans, based on the true historical account of a young football team playing during the Great Depression (in the 1930s). The sports film – starring Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen, Vinessa Shaw, and Robert Duvall – tells the story of the Mighty Mites, the football team from a Fort Worth, TX orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes—or even a football—to playing for the Texas state championships. Play on, boys! 12 Mighty Orphans is adapted from Jim Dent's bestselling book of the same name, and it also co-stars Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker, Treat Williams, Ron White, and Scott Haze. This doesn't look particularly good in any way, but it is the kind of underdog football story that some American viewers will eat up. Reminds me a bit of Leatherheads.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ty Roberts' 12 Mighty Orphans, direct from SPC's YouTube:

12 Mighty Orphans tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes—or even a football—to playing for the Texas state championships. Over the course of their winning season these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Roosevelt. The architect of their success was Rusty Russell, a legendary high school coach who shocked his colleagues by giving up a privileged position so he could teach and coach at an orphanage. Few knew Rusty's secret: that he himself was an orphan. Recognizing that his scrawny players couldn't beat the other teams with brawn, Rusty developed innovative strategies that would come to define modern football. 12 Mighty Orphans is directed by American filmmaker Ty Roberts, director of the films Four Aims and Flyin' Shoes, This Side of the Dirt, and The Iron Orchard previously. The script is by Kevin Meyer, Ty Roberts, and Lane Garrison; based on the novel by Jim Dent. Sony Classics will release 12 Mighty Orphans in select theaters (NY & Texas) on June 11th, expanding more starting on June 18th.