Mad Dogs & Englishmen Music Doc 'Learning To Live Together' Trailer

"It was like a shooting star." Abramorama has released an official trailer for a music history documentary film called Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs and Englishmen, from director Jesse Lautner. The film tells the story of Joe Cocker's historic "Mad Dogs and Englishmen" tour through the lens of the Tedeschi Trucks Band's reunion of the Mad Dogs. This premiered at the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival, and also at the Raindance Film Festival. Learning To Live Together is described as "an electrifying documentary and concert film spotlighting the reunion of the celebrated 'Mad Dogs & Englishmen,' Joe Cocker's short-lived tour featuring a mammoth thirty-two piece band. The original members (including the late Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell) and the reunion organizers (Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band's Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi) tell the story of the original tour and the reunion, both highlighted by inspired performances." This looks like an enjoyable music doc about both past and present.

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen doc trailer, from YouTube:

In the spring of 1970, Joe Cocker undertook what became the legendary Mad Dogs and Englishmen tour, immortalized in a live album and concert film. Fifty years later, first-time filmmaker Jesse Lauter tells the complete story through the lens of the Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band’s reunion of the Mad Dogs. In addition to Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi and the entire Tedeschi Trucks Band, this reunion featured 12 of the original Mad Dogs, including Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge, Claudia Lennear and Christ Stainton, plus guest performers Chris Robinson & Dave Mason, among many others. The film showcases inspired performances from the reunion show, along with an exclusive look at the history of the tour and never-before-seen archival materials, commentary from original members, critic David Fricke, notable fans who attended shows on the original tour and features the last filmed interview with the late Leon Russell. Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen is directed and produced by filmmaker Jesse Lautner, also of the film Tedeschi Trucks Band: Live from the Fox Oakland previously. This premiered at Woodstock & Raindance Film Festivals this year. Abramorama will debut the doc in select US theaters starting October 22nd, 2021 this fall. For more, visit the film's official site. Who's interested?